    WATCH: Smriti Irani takes ailing woman to hospital in her convoy ambulance

    By
    |

    Amethi, June 22: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is on a two-day visit to her constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh took an ailing woman to hospital in her convoy ambulance on Saturday.

    Smriti Irani, accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to meet people at the villages adopted by late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

    File photo of Smriti Irani
    File photo of Smriti Irani

    Irani is on her first planned visit to her constituency after defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi. They family members of BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was killed recently.

    In a video, Smriti Irani is seen directing her officials to take the woman to the district hospital. The woman's relatives are also seen boarding the ambulance.

    Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had adopted Barolia in 2015 as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.

    "We are saddened at the death of Singh. He was a devoted party worker and the party stands with his family," Sawant told reporters after meeting the family.

    Irani also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi. "A social revolution came here when everyone went to polling booths, pressed 'lotus' and gave a message that democracy has not been made for 'naamdaar' (dynast)," she said.

    "No one had imagined that a woman from a simple family will be given the opportunity to be your representative. In a region which was the stronghold of 'naamdaar', where it was believed that even if the lawmaker does not return for five years, people will accept him," she added.

    She won from Amethi over 55,000 votes, defeating Rahul Gandhi.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 19:02 [IST]
