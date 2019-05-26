  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Smriti Irani lends shoulder to mortal remains of close aide Surendra Singh, who was shot dead

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday helped carry the body of her close aide in Amethi, Surendra Singh, who was shot dead late on Saturday, for his final rites. Unidentified miscreants had opened fire on the former Baraulia village head while he was asleep on the veranda outside his home. The incident took place hours after Singh held a victory rally for the newly-elected MP in Amethi.

    Watch: Smriti Irani lends shoulder to mortal remains of close aide Surendra Singh, who was shot dead
    Union minister Smriti Irani

    Singh is believed to have worked closely with Irani and was part of the BJP team that did the ground work in Amethi ahead of the elections. Irani reportedly identified him as a key party worker. Singh had quit the post of village head to participate in the BJP election campaign.

    The news of Singh's murder comes days after Irani was declared the winner of the Lok Sabha election from Amethi. She wrested the traditional Congress bastion from Rahul, winning by a margin of 55,120 votes.

    BJP leader Smriti Irani's close aide Surendra Singh shot dead in Amethi

    Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police OP Singh said seven suspects had been detained for questioning in connection with the murder.

    The motive behind his murder is unclear at the moment. The police are looking into multiple angles, including whether it is a case of old enmity and whether miscreants took advantage of the election climate to settle old scores.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp smriti irani amethi

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue