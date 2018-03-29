Watch: Shoe hurled at Devendra Fadnavis after Anna Hazare calls off hunger strike

A shoe was hurled at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday when he was addressing the farmers at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan where social activist Anna Hazare was on a hunger strike. The shoe, however, missed Fadnavis by good 3-4 feet. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present on the dias when the footwear was hurled.

#WATCH Shoe hurled at stage while Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed farmers' protest lead by Anna Hazare at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan pic.twitter.com/BmYVWPKazG — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

Hazare ended his 7-day fast on Thursday (March 29) after meeting Fadnavis. Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh visited Hazare after reports of his health deteriorating. Hazare's doctor said on Wednesday that his blood pressure was high and sugar levels low, which made him feel exhausted. Anna had also lost some weight due the hunger strike.

[Anna Hazare breaks fast after meeting Devendra Fadnavis]

Anna Hazare began his indefinite hundger strike from March 23 to press for his demand to appoint a Lokpal at the Centre, nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement caught the imagination of millions of Indians and shook the then UPA government.

Earlier in the day, Mahajan, who is minister for Water Resources and Medical Education in the state, had said that out of the 11 main demands put forth by Hazare, nearly 7-8 have been agreed upon. He had also said that a written proposal will be given to Hazare.

