Watch shocking video of devotees showering cash on ‘bhajan’ singer; Netizens compares act with dance

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 22: In a shocking video that has gone viral on various social media, shows a bhajan event where money is being showered on a lady sitting on the stage, which has got the internet questioning if its a dance bar!

The video which came on Twitter is going viral and it is appalling to see the kind of money that is being showered on the singer.

The incident happened in Gujarat but the exact location and when it was taken is still not known.

The video shows a female on stage, while the bhajan plays, currency notes are being thrown on her, much like a dance bar. A man is lso seen emptying a bucket full of notes on the lady. What's shocking is there are many other ladies in attendance at the event but no one seems to have any problem with the kind of show that is being put up on the stage.

After the video surfaced online, netizens questioned whether it was indeed a religious gathering or a dance bar.

This is how social media reacted to this bizarre and shocking footage:

Meanwhile, some others mentioned that the event is called as Dayra, wherein the money being poured on the stage is later used for philanthropic purposes.

Last year, in May 2018, a similar video was shared online from Navsari in Gujarat, which saw huge amounts of money being showered on the stage.