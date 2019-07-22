  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch shocking video of devotees showering cash on ‘bhajan’ singer; Netizens compares act with dance

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: In a shocking video that has gone viral on various social media, shows a bhajan event where money is being showered on a lady sitting on the stage, which has got the internet questioning if its a dance bar!

    The video which came on Twitter is going viral and it is appalling to see the kind of money that is being showered on the singer.

    Watch shocking video of devotees showering cash on ‘bhajan’ singer; Netizens compares act with dance

    The incident happened in Gujarat but the exact location and when it was taken is still not known.

    Watch: Woman faked choking on glass pieces in mouth for insurance claim

    The video shows a female on stage, while the bhajan plays, currency notes are being thrown on her, much like a dance bar. A man is lso seen emptying a bucket full of notes on the lady. What's shocking is there are many other ladies in attendance at the event but no one seems to have any problem with the kind of show that is being put up on the stage.

    After the video surfaced online, netizens questioned whether it was indeed a religious gathering or a dance bar.

    This is how social media reacted to this bizarre and shocking footage:

    Meanwhile, some others mentioned that the event is called as Dayra, wherein the money being poured on the stage is later used for philanthropic purposes.

    Last year, in May 2018, a similar video was shared online from Navsari in Gujarat, which saw huge amounts of money being showered on the stage.

    More DEVOTEES News

    Read more about:

    devotees video social media

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue