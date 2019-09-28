Watch: Security personnel celebrate after gunning down 3 terrorists

India

Vikas SV

Vishal S

Srinagar, Sep 28: A joint team of Army, police and CRPF killed three terrorists and rescued a civilian who was taken hostage in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban area. Three of the five terrorists were holed up for hours in a house in Batote along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Forces cordoned off the area and traffic movement has been stalled from Jammu side, as well from Ramban. The locals in Batote town of Ramban were told to remain inside their houses by security forces as a safety measure for the hostage inside and others. Initial reports said that three terrorists barged inside the house of Vijay Kumar, the owner, who is a tailor by profession. He has been rescued unharmed.

Watch troops celebrating:

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Indian troops celebrate after eliminating three terrorists in Batote town of Ramban district of Jammu Zone. The civilian hostage has also been rescued safely. pic.twitter.com/L3tec790lg — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019