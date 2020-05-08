Watch: Remote controlled trolley provides medicines to patients

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 08: COVID Gaadi or Medical trolley is capable of providing medicines and other necessary things to the patients through remote control.

The remote controlled trolley is manufactured by the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works situated at West Bardhaman. The company better known as CLW is engaged in the manufacturing of Railway engines.

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works situated at West Bardhaman district betterly Known as CLW engaged in manufacturing of Railway engines. To deal with #COVID19 CLW produced automatic medical trolley which can reach to patients in hospital without coming into human contact. pic.twitter.com/Sd0Gq8M5Ii — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) May 8, 2020

This would help in reaching out to patients with medicines and other items without coming in direct contact.