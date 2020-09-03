Watch: Rajnath Singh opts for a ‘namaste’ over handshake at Russia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is in Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet chose the 'namaste' over a handshake.

A video of his interaction shared on Twitter shows some officials in Moscow offering Singh a handshake and Singh responding with a namaste.

"Reached Moscow this evening. Looking forward to my bilateral meeting with the Russian Counterpart General Sergey Shoygu tomorrow," Singh said on Twitter.

In the video Singh is seen being introduced to many officials. He continues to agree each of them with a 'namaste.' One officer offers him a handshake, but quickly pulls back and folds his hands like Singh.

Singh is on a three day visit to Russia until September 5. He will attended the combined meeting of the defence meeting of the SCO. This is Singh's second visit to Moscow since June.