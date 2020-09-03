Watch: Rajnath Singh opts for a ‘namaste’ over handshake at Russia
New Delhi, Sep 03: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is in Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet chose the 'namaste' over a handshake.
A video of his interaction shared on Twitter shows some officials in Moscow offering Singh a handshake and Singh responding with a namaste.
"Reached Moscow this evening. Looking forward to my bilateral meeting with the Russian Counterpart General Sergey Shoygu tomorrow," Singh said on Twitter.
RM Shri @rajnathsingh reaches Moscow pic.twitter.com/elG2tZUZMB— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 2, 2020
In the video Singh is seen being introduced to many officials. He continues to agree each of them with a 'namaste.' One officer offers him a handshake, but quickly pulls back and folds his hands like Singh.
Singh is on a three day visit to Russia until September 5. He will attended the combined meeting of the defence meeting of the SCO. This is Singh's second visit to Moscow since June.