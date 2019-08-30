Watch: Rain water gushes in through leaking roof of Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The domestic terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was flooded with rainwater due to its leaking roof, after the city was lashed with torrential downpour on on Thursday (August 29).

The video of rainwater seeping in from the ceiling of the Kempegowda International Airport domestic terminal, has now gone viral.

A twitter user shared the video and shared his experience with the water into the airport through the roof.

He wrote, "@HardeepSPuri - this is bangalore airport - domestic terminal where it is raining inside the terminal. Seriously we need deserve better."

@HardeepSPuri - this is bangalore airport -domestic terminal where it is raining inside the terminal.. seriously we need deserve better pic.twitter.com/4RPmowXTxG — Anurag Gupta (@gupt_anurag) August 29, 2019

What was surprising was that it wasn't isolated to one area and water was seeping through multiple gaps in the ceiling.

The video shows many workers trying to mop the water and push it out but due to the amount of water spilling into the airport, their efforts were in vain.

Though it led to inconvenience for the passengers, no flight operations were affected.

According to the Times of India, a spokesperson for the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said: "Due to excessive rain in BLR Airport area, some water percolated through the external wall into the terminal building. The breach was identified and the area was repaired and cleaned."

However, this is not the first time that rains have exposed the reality of infrastructure in Bengaluru. In the past as well, rainwater was seen seeping through the ceiling of several metro stations.

A similar problem was also faced by the authorities at the Indira Nagar police station after heavy rains lashed the city.