Watch: Rahul shares cute moment with sister Priyanka, explains what it means to be a good brother!

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are on the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha polls, met each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh and shared a few light-hearted moments.

    Posting a video of their meeting on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We're headed to different meetings in UP."

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party's General Secretary and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at public meeting, in Rae Bareli.PTI Photo

    "Let me tell you what it means be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter," he says in the video, with Priyanka Gandhi laughing and saying "that is not true".

    But, I love her, the Congress chief added.

    The two also posed for photographs with pilots and the airport ground staff.

    While Rahul Gandhi was in Raebareli and Amethi on Saturday, Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi was in Unnao and Barabanki.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 10:26 [IST]
