Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why Rajnath Singh went to France

Mumbai, Oct 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raked up the alleged corruption in the Rafale deal yet again and probably for the first time after May General Elections in Mumbai today. He said the "guilt" of corruption in the deal is the reason why Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to France to receive first Rafale Fighter jet.

On October 8, after the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets was handed over to India, Rajnath Singh performed a 'shastra puja'.

Watch: Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Mumbai: Whole country knows there was theft in Rafale deal, people from Defence Ministry wrote clearly that PM is interfering in deal, that is why there is guilt.The name Rafale hurts, that is why Rajnath Singh ji went to France to collect Rafale. pic.twitter.com/TsmFojvor6 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019