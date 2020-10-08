Watch: Rafale forms figure of 8 on 88th anniversary of IAF

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The Rafale formed a figure of 8 on the 88th anniversary the Indian Air Force.

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said, " I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army.

Rafale forms a ‘figure of 8’ on the occasion of 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/w6BiD065LW — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) October 8, 2020

This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm. The tenacity & resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period the IAF Chief also said.

I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances, he further added.

As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations, the Air Chief also said.