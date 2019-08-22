  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Police rifles fail to fire at gun salute to former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Patna, Aug 22: Bihar Police faced embarrassment on Wednesday when none of the 21 guns could fire a single shot during the funeral of former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra at his paternal village Balua Ghat in Supaul.

    Watch: Police rifles fail to fire at gun salute to former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra
    Video grab

    Bihar former CM Jagannath Mishra passes away in Delhi

    Mishra, who was three-time Bihar chief minister between 1975 and 1990, died on Monday.

    Local news channels began beaming video footage of the embarrassing spectacle. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and DGP Gupteshwar Pandey were present on the occasion.

    The video shows a senior official hastily testing guns of a couple of police personnel, trying to test whether the weapons had any life left by pulling the trigger, only to resign himself to the anticlimax.

    The episode, which took place in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many other dignitaries, has raised hackles at the police headquarters here.

    This can happen only in Nagaland: Kiren Rijju posts video of unique Beehive

    Supaul SP Mrityunjay Choudhary said, "Those responsible for the lapse would face action."

    DGP Pandey left the spot without taking questions.

    "This is a serious lapse. It was imperative to ensure that the guns were functional and the cartridges used therein were usable. We have sought an explanation from the district police of Supaul in this regard," a senior official said here on the condition of anonymity. This is the first such incident in public memory when all the 21 guns did not fire during the final salute.

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar police

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue