Watch: PM Modi washes feet of sanitation workers at Kumbh Mela

    Pragaraj, Feb 24: At Kumbh Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured sanitation workers at the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

    Photo crab

    In an unexpected gesture, PM Modi was seen washing the feet of a group of sanitation workers as a mark of respect.

    PM Modi in his speech said that the amount collected after auctioning the presents that he received in the past 4.5 years as the Prime Minister are being used in the services of Maa Ganga. PM Modi said that the country is moving towards declaring itself open-defecation free before 2 October 2019.

    "I believe that you Swacchagrahi (sanitation workers) of Prayagraj have come forward as an inspiration for the entire nation," said PM Modi.

    PM Modi takes holy dip, offers prayers at Kumbh in Prayagraj

    Dubbing the sanitation workers "karmayogis" (saints focussed on work), he said, "These safai karamcharis were my brothers and sisters who were waking up early, sleeping late, all to ensure the cleanliness of the area. They did not want any praise but they were doing their jobs without any fuss". The moment, he said, "would stay with me for my life".

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
