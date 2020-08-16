Watch: PM Modi’s touching tribute Atal Bihari Vajpayee

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Tributes were also paid by Home Minister Amit Shah. He wrote, ' Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP. He inspired millions of workers to serve country, Shah also said.

"I bow to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his punyatithi. His tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India's development will always be cherished. His vision for India will continue to inspire coming generations," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.