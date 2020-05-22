Watch: PM Modi praises CM Mamata Banerjee amid Amphan and COVID-19

  • search
    New Delhi, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held an aerial survey in West Bengal after the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan.

    The PM announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state.

    At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in the state due to the extremely severe cyclone.

    PM Modi praises CM Mamata Banerjee

    Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

    Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore relief for West Bengal

    After the aerial survey, PM Modi hold a review meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss relief measures.

    In the video PM Modi said dealing two severe crisis like coronavirus and cyclone is opposite because of maintaining social distancing.

    Despite the contradictions, West Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee is fighting well, PM added.

    "In this time of distress and despair, the entire country and the Centre are with the people of Bengal," the PM said.

    Also, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

    Meanwhile, the total number of the positive cases for coronavirus in the state is 3,197 while the death toll stands at 259 so far.

    narendra modi mamata banerjee cyclone coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 15:39 [IST]
