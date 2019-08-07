Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj, fights to hold back tears

New Delhi, Aug 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who yesterday described the demise of Sushma Swaraj as a personal loss, paid tribute to the late leader at her residence where her mortal remains have been kept. Modi stood with folded hands in front of Sushma's mortal remains with a sombre expression. Grief could clearly be seen on PM Modi's face and he bowed in reverence just before leaving.

PM Modi appeared shaken and seemed as if he was fighting hard to hold back his tears. Swaraj was a veteran leader whose affable persona left everyone touched. PM then met the former external affairs minister's family members.

Watch PM Modi paying tribute to former Eam Sushma Swaraj here:

PM Shri @narendramodi pays last respects to party’s senior leader and India’s former External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj at her residence. pic.twitter.com/p7atzchHfg — BJP (@BJP4India) August 7, 2019

BJP stalwart and one of the most popular woman politicians of the country Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on Tuesday evening. She was a prominent BJP leader who held cabinet portfolios both in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and PM Modi's first government (2014-2019). She had voluntarily refused to be the part of Modi 2.0 government citing health reasons.

Sushma Swaraj -- A powerful orator, people's minister and politician of many firsts

She was declared dead at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and many say she was brought dead to India's top hospital. She was someone who commanded respect across party lines and was a dignified politician. The moment the news of her demise broke on news channels, twitter was flooded with condolence messages, such was her persona and such was her popularity.