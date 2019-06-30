WATCH: Patient dragged to X-Ray room on bedsheet by hospital staff in MP hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, June 30: In yet another case of negligence, a patient in a government medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur was dragged on a bedsheet to the X-ray room by the hospital staff.

The incident happened at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College in Jabalpur.

#WATCH: Staff at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur takes a patient to X-Ray room by dragging him on a bed sheet. Dean Dr Navneet Saxena says, "3 persons have been suspended. Inquiry underway, action will be taken" #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/m5LPjyZ2ZP — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

The video shows a hospital staff member is seen dragging the man who is lying on what looks like a bedsheet.

Speaking on the incident, the Dean of the medical college Dr Navneet Saxena said that three people were suspended.

He added that an inquiry has been launched in the matter after which action will be taken against those found guilty.

"Three persons have been suspended by the administration. An inquiry is underway and action will be taken against all found guilty," Dr Saxena told reporters in Jabalpur.