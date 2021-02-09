Report claims most of the revered Hindu sites in Pakistan in state of decay

Watch Pakistanis go crazy of cake, foreign minister tries to eat a piece with mask on

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: A video has gone viral on he social media and is keeping everyone in splits.

In front of Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a fight erupts over cake. The people begin fighting for the cake after the minister cuts it.

Qureshi arrived to inaugurate a road in Multan. He had asked for a big cake for the inauguration of the road. However the people went crazy after seeing the cake.

Cake fight erupts as foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi inaugurates a road in Multan. pic.twitter.com/gTqeFjUSz7 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 8, 2021

In the video shared by journalist Nayla Inayat, people can be seen falling all over each and battling for the same. There are some who even picked it from the ground and ate it.

The video got more hilarious, when the foreign minister tried to eat the cake, but forgot that he had a mask on.