WATCH: Pak Army raises white flag to retrieve body of 2 soldiers killed in ceasefire violation

Srinagar, Sep 14: Pakistan Army on Saturday retrieved the bodies of two of its soldiers who were killed by the Indian Army in cross-border firing on September 11, showing a white flag, a symbol denoting truce or surrender.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Pak soldiers are seen retreating back with the bodies of their dead soldiers. One of the Pakistani soldier is also seen holding a white flag.

#WATCH Hajipur Sector: Indian Army killed two Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Pakistani soldiers retrieved the bodies of their killed personnel after showing white flag. (10.9.19/11.9.19) pic.twitter.com/1AOnGalNkO — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Reportedly, Indian Army troops killed Sepoy Ghulam Rasool in Hajipur sector of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Sepoy Rasool hailed from Bahawalnagar, a province in Pakistani Punjab.

Initially, Pakistani soldiers tried to recover the body by intensifying ceasefire violation. While attempting to recover a Punjabi Muslim soldier, another Pakistani Punjabi Muslim soldier was killed.

Since abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan violated ceasefire over 300 times

The Pakistan Army could not recover the bodies despite repeated attempts for over two days.

On September 13, the Pakistan Army raised the white flag and recovered the bodies.

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 300 times since August 5, the day India decided to abrogate Article 370.

In September alone there have been 92 violations. In the month of August, the number of ceasefire violations reported was 305. In July 296 ceasefire violations were reported.