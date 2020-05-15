Watch: Over 1,000 gather at village Temple fair at Ramanagara,flouting all norms

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 15: Flouting all social distancing norms, people gathered in large numbers for a village temple fair in Ramanagara district, Karnataka.

The incident took place at the Kolagondanahalli village of Ramagara, 50 kilometres away from Bengaluru.

More than thousand people gathered for a village temple fair at Kolagindahalli, Ramanagara district violating Lockdown norms .. No Masks No Social distancing ... @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar @police_rmn @CEORAMANAGARA pic.twitter.com/XRqDNzKKKM — yasir mushtaq (@path2shah) May 15, 2020

They had taken permission from the Panchayat Development Officer, N C Kalmatt.

Following a report by the Tehsildar, he has suspended by the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner.

It may be recalled that a political battle had erupted after five persons had tested positive in the Ramanagara district prison. Former chief minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy had alleged a conspiracy in shifting those arrested in connection with the Padarayanapura violence in Bengaluru.

Ramanagara had not reported a single COVID-19 case. Those who were supposed to be in quarantine were moved to Ramanagara. This is not a good decision, Kumaraswamy had said.