    Watch: Over 1,000 gather at village Temple fair at Ramanagara,flouting all norms

    New Delhi, May 15: Flouting all social distancing norms, people gathered in large numbers for a village temple fair in Ramanagara district, Karnataka.

    The incident took place at the Kolagondanahalli village of Ramagara, 50 kilometres away from Bengaluru.

    They had taken permission from the Panchayat Development Officer, N C Kalmatt.

    Following a report by the Tehsildar, he has suspended by the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner.

    It may be recalled that a political battle had erupted after five persons had tested positive in the Ramanagara district prison. Former chief minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy had alleged a conspiracy in shifting those arrested in connection with the Padarayanapura violence in Bengaluru.

    Ramanagara had not reported a single COVID-19 case. Those who were supposed to be in quarantine were moved to Ramanagara. This is not a good decision, Kumaraswamy had said.

