Watch out Netflix: Disney plus+ at this cost is all set for war

India

New Delhi, Aug 07: Disney's new video streaming service 'Disney+' will go live in US on November 12th and will cost $6.99 (approx Rs 480) per month or $69,99 per year.

Also, for $12.99 per month, users will be able to subscribe to the bundle for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ .

In terms of benefits, Disney+ users will be able to stream content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic on smart TVs, web browsers, on tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles. Subscribers can set up individual profiles, just like that on Netflix, with parental controls available for monitoring content that will be accessed by children.

The content will be available on 4K HDR, for devices that support those formats.

In India, it is expected that the Disney+ content will be made available on the Hotstar app.

Disney+ is very much trying to compete with its counterpart Netflix with the pricing and array of content it is making available to the viewers.

