  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch out Netflix: Disney plus+ at this cost is all set for war

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Disney's new video streaming service 'Disney+' will go live in US on November 12th and will cost $6.99 (approx Rs 480) per month or $69,99 per year.

    Also, for $12.99 per month, users will be able to subscribe to the bundle for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ .

    Watch out Netflix: Disney plus+ at this cost is all set for war

    In terms of benefits, Disney+ users will be able to stream content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic on smart TVs, web browsers, on tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles. Subscribers can set up individual profiles, just like that on Netflix, with parental controls available for monitoring content that will be accessed by children.

    Netflix introduces mobile plan of Rs.199 per month! Check how to avail

    The content will be available on 4K HDR, for devices that support those formats.

    In India, it is expected that the Disney+ content will be made available on the Hotstar app.

    Disney+ is very much trying to compete with its counterpart Netflix with the pricing and array of content it is making available to the viewers.

    Disney+ will be launched on November 12th at $6.99(approx Rs480) per month.

    More NETFLIX News

    Read more about:

    netflix disney

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue