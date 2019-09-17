Watch: On his 69th birthday, PM Modi shares video of majestic 'Statue Of Unity'

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 today, visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat this morning and shared a video of the statue, billed as the tallest in the world.

Modi who is in Gujarat on this occassion arrived in Narmada district on Tuesday morning where he will perform Narmada aarti and pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity'.

The combination of Statue of Unity, Narmada valley and Sardar Sarovar Dam in the area is helping to develop it as a good tourist destination.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said,"Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity', India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel.''

The statue was inaugurated by the PM Modi on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.

PM Modi's visit comes as water levels in the Narmada dam, which he inaugurated in 2017, have reached the highest mark of 138.68 metres. He will also open the "Namami Narmade Mahotsav".

The dam aims to provide drinking water to 131 urban centres and 9,633 villages (53 per cent of the 18,144 in Gujarat) and irrigation facilities for 18.54 hectares, covering 3,112 villages in 15 districts.

He will also visit the Duttatreya Mandir in Garudeshwar village and a children's park. Later, he will address a public meeting at Kevadia, a town approximately 200 km from Ahmedabad.