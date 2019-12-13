Watch: Navy officer's 60-year-old wife rescues 20 kg python in Kerala with bare hands

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ernakulam, Dec 13: In a surprising incident, a 60-year-old woman is gaining the support and praises from the netizens for rescuing a big reptile in Ernakulam, with her bare hands.

The video of her quick thinking and compassion is creating abuzz among the netizens, as she rescued a python weighing 20kg alive.

Raju is reported to be the wife of an Indian Navy officer and they reside in Tarangini apartments in Ernakulam.

20 Kg python caught alive by wife of senior Navy officer.

Leave aside women, wonder how many men can show such guts.

I love my Navy. pic.twitter.com/6XNUBvE7MU — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) December 11, 2019

In the video, Vidya Raju can be seen handling the snake with great care, which she caught from a lawn in a residential complex in Ernakulam with her bare hands. Raju is notified whenever there is a snake to be rescued in the area. After informing Forest Department officials, she sets off to rescue the animal and hand it over to be set free in the wild.

Raju is an intrepid wildlife rescuer from Kerala. She routinely assists in the rescue of reptiles and possesses great skills in capturing the python and bagging it.

The 1 minute 36 seconds video clip was shared on Twitter by Harinder S Sikka -- author of Calling Sehmat on which the film Raazi was based, reports Indian Express and has gone crazy viral with over 19,000 views already.