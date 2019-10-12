Watch: Modi-Xi meeting at picturesque Kovalam

Chennai, Oct 12: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the second consecutive say today. Both leaders met at picturesque Fisherman's Cove resort in Kovalam.

New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Chennai for an informal summit in Mamallapuram on October 11 and 12. The two leaders discussed terrorism and radicalisation and resolved to fight the menace jointly on Friday.

On Friday, Modi, dressed in the Tamil attire of a 'veshti' (dhoti), white shirt and an 'angavastram' (shawl), took Xi around Mahabalipuram on a guided tour of the world heritage sites of Arjuna's Penance, the Pancha Rathas, and the Shore temple, kicking off the second informal summit between them.

