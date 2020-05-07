  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Migrant workers fight over food on special train taking them home

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 07: Ugly scenes were witnessed at the Satna railway station of Madhya Pradesh as migrant workers clashes with each other on a Bihar bound Shramik train.

    Watch: Migrant workers fight over food on special train taking them home

    The train with 1,200 migrant workers left from Kalyan in Maharashtra for Bihar on Tuesday and reached Satna on Wednesday. Such packers were given to each passenger, but two groups clashed with each other.

    One group alleged that the other had withheld all the food packets meant for every passenger in the coach. Soon a fight broke out inside the coach even as the security personnel watched on helplessly. Both groups used leather belts to attack each other.

    Finally some senior members managed to end the clash after which the train resumed its journey.

    More MIGRANTS News

    Read more about:

    migrants

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 9:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X