Watch: Migrant workers fight over food on special train taking them home

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, May 07: Ugly scenes were witnessed at the Satna railway station of Madhya Pradesh as migrant workers clashes with each other on a Bihar bound Shramik train.

The train with 1,200 migrant workers left from Kalyan in Maharashtra for Bihar on Tuesday and reached Satna on Wednesday. Such packers were given to each passenger, but two groups clashed with each other.

One group alleged that the other had withheld all the food packets meant for every passenger in the coach. Soon a fight broke out inside the coach even as the security personnel watched on helplessly. Both groups used leather belts to attack each other.

Finally some senior members managed to end the clash after which the train resumed its journey.