    Watch: Melania refuses to pose with Trump after they leave White House

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 23: A video showing Melania Trump refusing to pose with her husband and former US President Donald Trump after they left the White House has gone viral.

    In a display of pure nonchalance, Melania Trump was seen abandoning her husband's side infront of press reporters.

    "If 'I ain't got to do this shit anymore' was a person," a Twitter user reacted.

    Melania refuses to pose with Trump after they leave White House
    Melania Trump

    In Florida, after the Trumps stepped out of the aircraft, they were greeted with a usual flurry of reporters but in a shocking move, Melania decided to keep walking even as Donald stopped to acknowledge the media.

    

    Many believe it was only till the end of Trump's presidential term that the couple had decided to stay together, and now that the White House is not their residence anymore, Melania will soon be filing for a divorce.

    Earlier it was claimed that by some former Trump administration aides, that Melania Trump is 'counting the minutes until he is out of office and she can divorce him'.

