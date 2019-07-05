Watch: Man held for vandalising eateries, brandishing sword in Delhi's Welcome area

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 05: In a case reported from Delhi, a man was seen vandalising shops in the East Delhi's Welcome area on 2 July.

The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera installed in a nearby shop.

In the viral video, the accused Maroof was seen wearing a black printed shirt and pants with a sharp knife-like tool in his hand. He was seen vandalising eateries in a full public view, while the helpless shop owners could not do anything. He was also seen brutally thrashing a local man.

#WATCH Delhi: A man was seen vandalising shops in Welcome area on 2 July. Case registered under Arms Act. One accused Maroof has been apprehended and search is ongoing for the other accused Salman. Inquiry by a senior officer has also been ordered. pic.twitter.com/ywDNdJmjl9 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

A case has been registered under Arms Act.

The police has apprehended Maroof and search is ongoing for the other accused Salman. News agency ANI reported that an inquiry by a senior Delhi Police officer has been ordered in the case.