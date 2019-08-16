Watch: Man gets swept away while trying to cross overflowing bridge

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Aug 16: As heavy rains continued to lash parts of Madhya Pradesh, the footage shows a man from MP's Rajgarh district attempting to cross an overflowing bridge but ended up being carried away.

Watch: Despite heavy rains, school students continue singing National Anthem

The video shows a man desperately trying to make it to the other side which had a considerably strong current. However, things turned haywire when he lost the grip midway. Eventually, the man fell in the river and was carried away by the brute force. According to police, the body has been recovered.

#WATCH Man washed away while crossing a flooded river in Rajgarh yesterday. According to police, the body has been recovered #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Bl53TIAk8I — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

This is not the first case where people have used other means to cross flooded places. On August 9, victims affected by the devastating floods in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh were rescued by a JCB.

6 killed in landslides in Chamoli district

Rains began again over Madhya Pradesh, and central and southern parts of the state received downpour during the last 24 hours. Many areas of the region have recorded heavy to extremely heavy rains.

The Meteorological Department has issued alert for heavy rainfall in next 24 hours in at least 18 districts, including Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Ujjain, Neemuch, Rajgarh, Sehore, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Barwani districts.

Meanwhile, three men, including a 60-year-old, man named Charanlal, were swept by a flood in Chaabi village of Mandla district on Wednesday evening. While two men were saved by villagers, the search is underway for Charanlal, who is yet to be traced.