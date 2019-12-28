Watch: Man breaches Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Security at Congress Foundation Day Event in Lucknow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Dec 28: A man was caught on camera breaching the security of top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The incident, seen as a breach of security of the Gandhi scion, occurred during a public meeting, when a man suddenly entered the area where Priyana, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid and other party veterans were seated, prompting security personnel to pounce upon him and nab him.

The personnel later caught hold of the person. Priyanka, however, asked her security team to set the person free and allow him to interact with her.

Congress will prepared to go into next Assembly elections alone: Priyanka Gandhi

The man, who appears to be a worker of the Congress party, spoke to her for a few seconds. She patiently heard him throughout, and then shook his hand before he left the podium.

The event organisers were subsequently heard asking the party workers to exercise restraint and wait for their turn to speak to the senior leaders.

The incident comes over a month after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover accorded to the Gandhi family. Since the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi were assigned the SPG cover.

Country is fed up of your lies, Priyanka Vadra hits out at Modi govt over NRC row

This is not the first time, Priyanka, who is the Congress' general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, had also earlier faced security breach last month when seven unknown persons in a car drove up to the porch of Vadra's Lodhi Estate home, got off and walked up to her to ask for photographs.