WATCH: Mamata Banerjee plays the accordion in Germany

Frankfurt, Sep 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was spotted playing an accordion with a busker dressed as Micky Mouse on the streets of Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday.

The passers-by were amused to see a lady playing "We shall overcome' in a saree on the streets of Germany. The song "We shall overcome" is a celebrated gospel which was the highlight of Civil Rights Movement in 1900s.

In a video which hit the internet of the incident, she was heard playing 'We shall overcome' or rather the Indian version 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' on the accordion.

This musician gave her a chance to play the accordion, and Mamata did. She played the "Hum honge kamyiab" tune on the keys, a facebook user posted.

"People actually stopped by to listen to an Indian woman in a saree, playing accordion, in the heart of a German city!," he said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is currently on her European tour, visiting Germany and Italy to discuss investment opportunities for Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee is visiting two countries with a committee comprising of government officials which ends on 27th September.