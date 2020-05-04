  • search
    Watch: Long queue outside a liquor shop in Andhra Pradesh

    Amaravati, May 04: The third phase of the lockdown was announced last week, but this time the government has permitted the sale of liquor and cigarettes.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    It can be seen in the video of ANI that there has been a long queue outside a liquor shop on Nuzividu road of Hanuman Junction town of Krishna District on Monday.

    The other states like Karnataka, Delhi where relaxations about liquor shops have been given have also witnessed the same.

    States where liquor shops are open

    The order about opening liquor shops would apply only to standalone shops. Liquor stores in malls and shopping complexes will remain shut.

    The stores would remain open in all three zones, barring the containment zones. The Centre has allowed for these stores to be open only until 7 pm. Only five persons will be allowed in a shop at a time while social distancing norms would have to be followed.

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
