    Watch: Locals protest, demand plant relocation after Vizag gas leak

    By
    |

    Visakhapatnam, May 09: Days after styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers Private Limited in Vizag that claimed 11 lives and caused 800 others to be hospitalised, locals staged a protest at the factory.

    Protesters demand the relocation of the chemical plant from the area and arrest of officials who are responsible for the incident.

    Watch: Locals protest, demand plant relocation after Vizag gas leak
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Visuals shared by ANI on Twitter show people protesting at the concerned chemical plant in R R Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam and confronted physically by the police.

    The fatal incident occurred at around 3 am on Thursday and the impact of the gas was felt for up to 5 kilometres from the plant.

    Vizag gas leak: AP CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of deceased

    Authorities have confirmed that the gas leak took place because of a temperature difference between the top and bottom of a tank that was not maintained because of the nationawide lockdown.

    The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed LG Polymers to deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 16:57 [IST]
