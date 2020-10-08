Watch: Lion obliges after forester speaks to him in Gujarati

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: There is no doubt that the Lion is one of the most majestic animals. He is rightly the Kind of the Jungle.

Now, here is something interesting. A forest guard speaks to a Lion in Gujarati and he obeys. An Asiatic Lion was moving around on a deserted road in the Nihodi area of Gir in Junagadh. He was blocking the path of a forester, Mahesh Sondwara who was driving back home after duty.

He began speaking to the majestic beast in Gujarati and asked him to move away. He tells the Lion that he is tired and wants to go home. Mahesh then makes a sound and once again tells the Lion in Gujarati to move. The Lion in its own majestic fashion unperturbed by the vehicle light moves away.

A Gir Forest employee finds a lion on road. He tries to explain in Gujarati, the lion that he has been working whole day and requests to now kindly let him go home.And,the King of Jungle obliges...



A beautiful example of harmonious co-existence#wildlifeweek2020 pic.twitter.com/QptdL4bMla — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 7, 2020

A Gir Forest employee finds a lion on road. He tries to explain in Gujarati, the lion that he has been working whole day and requests to now kindly let him go home.And,the King of Jungle obliges...A beautiful example of harmonious co-existence, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.