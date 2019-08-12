Watch: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal celebrates Ladakh UT status, with a eco-friendly message

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 12: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Member of Parliament from Ladakh, who became a social media star with his fiery speech in Lok Sabha on scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir is back in news.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh, Namgyal shared a video on microblogging site Twitter,said that people of the region had vowed to celebrate without using firecrackers. The 34-year-old leader said that the "video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment".

Restrictions re-imposed in Srinagar, stray protests reported

"The residents believe firmly in the principal of environmental conservation. Following this norm, they have taken a pledge of no crackers even for the celebrations. This video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment," he tweeted.

Namgyal gave a fiery speech in Lok Sabha supporting the scrapping of Article 370 stating that people of Ladakh had unequivocally voted for Union Territory status.

The residents believe firmly in the principal of environmental conservation. Following this norm, they have taken a pledge of no crackers even for the celebrations.

This video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment. #NewLadakh pic.twitter.com/tP3CNj0lym — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 11, 2019

Namgyal's fiery speech in the Lok Sabha not only won kudos from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and other lawmakers, it turned him into an overnight star.

The young MP became the first Ladakhi in the history of Twitter to trend with more than 40,000 tweets mentioning him.