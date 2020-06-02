Watch: Karnataka Health Minister breaks COVID-19 norms

  • search
    Bengaluru, June 02: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was seen taking part in a procession in Chitradurga, flouting social distancing norms at the event amid COVID19 pandemic.

    This comes when the capital city reported 82 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last three days and 36 containment zones have been declared in Bengaluru alone.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Sriramulu contested in Loksabha election 2019 from Molakalmur, Chitradurga that is 200 kilometres far away from the state capital city Bengaluru.

    Karnataka CM Yediyurappa asks top district officials to work from taluks to check COVID-19

    Sriramulu is considered to be the undisputed leader of the Valmiki Nayaka community in Chitradurga. He has often been termed as the saviour of the community.

    This is not the first time when the health minister was seen breaking rules of maintaining social distancing.

    Few days back on April 29 the minister was seen meeting and greeting public in the same place when he was conducting a ration supply drive where many people gathered.

    As the minister distributed ration supply kits, people stood in close quarters even without using masks.

    This is not the first time a Karnataka leader has flouted lockdown rules. Earlier, BJP MLA from Turuvekere constituency, M Jayaram, was seen celebrating his birthday with several villagers in Tumkur amid the nationwide lockdown.

    Meanwhile, a number close to 3,500 for coronavirus positive cases has been reported in Karnataka following 52 deaths so far.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
