  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WATCH: Kanpur woman constable thrashes eve-teaser with shoe, video viral

    By
    |

    Kanpur, Dec 11: I the wake of crime against women across the nation that has been intensifying every passing day has raised a question at women safety in our country. To tackle menace like the recent rape cases some several cities have taken up measures. On Wednesday a video of a woman constable thrashing a man for allegedly harassing girls on their way to school in Bithur area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh went viral on the internet.

    WATCH: Kanpur woman constable thrashes eve-teaser with shoe, video viral
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Earlier, Kanpur police have taken several measure to provide safety to women. They launched the SOS apps and help line numbers to help any woman in distress.

    In the video a woman constable of Uttar Pradesh police was seen thrashing a man with her shoe who was allegedly said to be harassing girls while they were on their way for school. There were some bystanders seen in the video witnessing the incident. The brave constable nabbed the man and started to thrash him with her shoe.

    With an increase of 850 per cent, can our leaders speak about crimes against women

    The recent cases of rape and murder in Unnao, rape victim attacked with acid in Muzaffarnagar has raised question mark at Yogi Aditynath-led-BJP government in the state. People demanded UP police to act like Hyderabad police and demanded justice to be served to the Unnao rape victim's family.

    Measures to curb crime against women has also been adopted by other cities like Nagpur, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderaad. In Kolkata, several women squads of Kolkata police have nabbed road side romeos and eve-teasers this week from around the city.

    More CRIME AGAINST WOMEN News

    Read more about:

    crime against women viral video harassment eve teasing

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 9:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue