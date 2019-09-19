Watch: Jana Gana Mana played by US Army band during Yudh Abhyas 2019

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, September 19: In a show of bonhomie, the United States (US) Army band played the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana during joint military drill Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 on Wednesday.

The video footage shows US Army band playing Indian national anthem, and it is now doing rounds on social media.

The 15th edition of the exercise, which was conducted at Joint Base Lewis, McChord in Washington, culminated on September 18. The joint military drill began on September 5.

On Sunday, another video surfaced in which the US Army soldiers joined the Indian Army contingent in singing Assam Regiment's marching song Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai.

On September 17, troops of the Indian and the US Army jointly carried out the practice of counter-terrorist operations and drills. Soldiers of both countries also participated in the command-post exercises during the Yudh Abhyas 2019.