Watch: ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh

New Delhi, Aug 15: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day by unfurling the Tricolour at the height of 16,000 feet in Ladakh.

The jawans carried the Indian flag at various strategic locations along the border.

The troops celebrated the Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

भारत माता की जय!

वन्दे मातरम!



ITBP troops celebrating Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.#IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/TYj8JyYxvd — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, S S Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF said, "India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty & integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength & force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe."

The force also recommended names of 21 of its men for gallantry medals this year for showing exemplary courage during the face-offs against Chinese troops China in May-June this year in Ladakh.

At least 294 ITBP personnel have been awarded the Director General (DG) commendation this year for displaying bravery during skirmishes with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.