Watch: ISRO Chief K Sivan gets warm welcome, claps onboard IndiGo flight

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Oct 06: A video shot by a passenger which went viral on social media shows that Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) chief K Sivan being warmly greeted onboard Indigo Flight.

The video has now gone viral on the social media. The 90-second clip shows attendants first recognising Sivan and then clustering around him for photos.

Other passengers in the flight also cheered repeatedly for the ISRO chief.

Affordable space tourism: How ISRO can make it a reality?

While Sivan was on his way to his seat, other passengers clapped and he was seen waving his hand back with a beaming smile on his face.

While 'Vikram' may not have landed the way the ISRO chief had planned, Sivan sure seems to have landed right in into popularity.