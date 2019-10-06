  • search
    Watch: ISRO Chief K Sivan gets warm welcome, claps onboard IndiGo flight

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 06: A video shot by a passenger which went viral on social media shows that Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) chief K Sivan being warmly greeted onboard Indigo Flight.

    Watch: ISRO Chief K Sivan gets warm welcome, claps onboard IndiGo flight
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The video has now gone viral on the social media. The 90-second clip shows attendants first recognising Sivan and then clustering around him for photos.

    Other passengers in the flight also cheered repeatedly for the ISRO chief.

    While Sivan was on his way to his seat, other passengers clapped and he was seen waving his hand back with a beaming smile on his face.

    While 'Vikram' may not have landed the way the ISRO chief had planned, Sivan sure seems to have landed right in into popularity.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
