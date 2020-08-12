YouTube
    Watch: Irate mob goes on a rampage in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 12: Three persons were killed in Bengaluru after police opened fire on Tuesday night. The firing took place as violence broke out after a youth alleged posted derogatory content inciting hatred on Facebook.

    The members of the minority community pelted stone at the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy. The youth said to be associated with the Congress lawmaker has been arrested. 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. 60 police personnel have also sustained injuries.

    The attackers, who went on rampage not only threw stones at the house but also demanded the arrest of the MLA and his relative. The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles.

    bengaluru violence

