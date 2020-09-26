Watch: Indian delegate walks out of UN meet during Imran Khan's speech

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Indian delegate at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York walked out of the hall when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's pre-recorded statement was played on Friday.

The delegate, a junior diplomat named Mijito Vinito from the 2010 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, picked up his papers and left the hall as Khan's speech was played on a large overhead screen.

#WATCH Indian delegate at the UN General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech. pic.twitter.com/LP6Si6Ry7f — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Imran Khan virtually addressed the 75th session of the UNGA on Friday.

Indian Diplomat Mijito Vinito stood up and walked out even as Imran Khan levelled personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides raising the issue of Kashmir at the assembly.

A video that has surfaced online shows the Indian delegate leaving the UNGA hall as soon as Imran Khan's address began at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Pakistan's only crowing glory-Terrorism

After Khan's speech, T S Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the UN, tweeted that the country would use the "right of reply" facility to respond to the Pakistani premier's address.

"PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low - at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan's persecution of its own minorities & of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits," Tirumurti said in his tweet.

India will exercise its Right of Reply after all the country speeches in the high-level Debate of the 75th session of UNGA conclude. That is when countries start exercising their right to reply to the statements made by any other country against them.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to address the forum virtually on Saturday.

On Friday, at the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, India had slammed Pakistan over its allegations against India on the issue of minorities and Kashmir.

Calling Pakistan a "nursery and epicentre of terrorism", Senthil Kumar, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, said, "Pakistan uses every opportunity to make unfounded and fallacious remarks against my country which reflect their negative and paranoic state of mind."