    Watch: Indian Army foils Pakistan's BAT attack in J&K border using grenade

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: A month after Pakistan's Border Action Team was eliminated during an infiltration bid in Kashmir's Keran sector, the Indian Army on Wednesday foiled yet another infiltration bid by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) and eliminated the intruders, on the intervening night of September 12 and 13.

    In a video released by the Army, its troops can be seen launching grenades at the BAT, using Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBL).

    The suspicious activity by the Pakistani BAT team was timely spotted and foiled by the Indian Army with the help of Under Barrel Grenade Launchers.

    The BAT comprises commandos from Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) and terrorists.

    According to the Army, the infiltration was attempted at the Hajipir area. It also accused Pakistan of regularly trying to infiltrate through the Line of Control (LoC) to push terrorists into India, saying that in August alone, it foiled 15 such infiltration attempts.

    Watch: Indian Army foils Pakistan BAT attack in J&K's Keran sector, guns down 5-7

    The development comes just days after the Army released a video of Pakistani troops waving a white flag to retrieve the body of one of their personnel, who was killed in a retaliatory fire after an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

    Last month, the Northern Command of the Army said in a statement on August 3 said that security forces had foiled an infiltration bid by a BAT squad in the Keran sector where around 5-7 Pakistani army soldier or terrorists were eliminated and their bodies were seen lying along the Line of Control.

    Tnsions between India and Pakistan have intensified after the Indian Parliament, last month, withdrew the special status that Jammu and Kashmir had been enjoying for last 70 years and bifurcated the border state into two union territories.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
