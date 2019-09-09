Watch: Indian Army foils Pakistan BAT attack in J&K's Keran sector, guns down 5-7

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Jammu, Sep 09: The Indian Army foiled infiltration attempt by a Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) squad and killed at least five to seven intruders along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of August.

"A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector (Kupwara district) and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of five to seven Pakistani regulars/terrorists," said the Army.

Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT(Border Action Team) squad along the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Kupwara in the 1st week of August. #JammuAndKashmir (Video: Indian Army Sources) https://t.co/t4KjGepjWN — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

Bodies of eliminated Pakistani Army regulars/terrorists along with equipment could be seen in the video, which surfaced on Monday.

Pakistan armed forces had made a similar infiltration attempt on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

South India back on alert after Army picks up inputs of terror strike

Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district at around 8:15 pm on Saturday.

Tnsions between India and Pakistan have intensified after the Indian Parliament, last month, withdrew the special status that Jammu and Kashmir had been enjoying for last 70 years and bifurcated the border state into two union territories.

Last week, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that Pakistan was escalating efforts to activate terror training camps once again in an attempt to push infiltrators across the Line of Control. The Army chief, however, assured that India was ready for any eventuality, including war if Pakistan heaps it upon us.