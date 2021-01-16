YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 Largest Vaccine Drive
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: India’s vaccine maker administered the jab

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Serum Institute CEO, Adar Poonawalla was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide drive.

    Poonawalla's company is manufacturing the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

    Watch: India’s vaccine maker administered the jab
    Serum Institute CEO, Adar Poonawalla

    He posted a video in which he is sitting on a couch as a man injects the vaccine. He said that he is taking the vaccine which is being reserved or the healthcare staff at this stage and he was taking it to endorse its safety and efficacy.

    "I wish India and Narendra Modiji great success in launching the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that Covishield is part of this historic effort and, to endorse its safety and efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine," he said in a tweet.

    COVID vaccine: BJP MP Mahesh Sharma becomes first public representative to get vaccinated

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine said that citizens should not fall for rumours. He said that citizens should not fall for propaganda or rumours over the vaccines.

    The DGCI has given approval after they were satisfied with the data of the vaccines. Please stay away from rumours, the PM also said. Our vaccines have global credibility and life saving vaccines have been given to 60 per cent children that are globally made in India, the PM said.

    India's vaccines are developed in a way keeping in mind the conditions of the country and they will give a decisive victory to the nation, PM Modi also said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, January 16, 2021, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X