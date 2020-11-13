US embassy in Pakistan regrets unauthorised post referring to PM Khan as 'demagogue and dictator

Biden administration likely to be more pragmatic towards Pakistan

Pak releases first film in China after 45 years

LoC Ceasefire violation: 5 soldiers among 11 killed; 11 Pak army men gunned down in retaliatory fire

Pak Army says one soldier killed, 5 others injured in Indian firing

Watch: In counter-strike, Indian Army decimates Pakistani bunkers, launch pads

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 13: In a retaliatory action, Indian Army on Friday decimated a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads.

"7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed and another 10-12 soldiers have been injured. The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes, said Indian Army officials.

The exchange of fire took place after India foiled Pakistan's unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhil sector. Videos released by the army showed the targets being destroyed.

Watch: Indian Army (@adgpi) today destroyed Pakistan Army ammunition bunkers along the LoC today. pic.twitter.com/ZKmbuiijtj — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) November 13, 2020

Three security forces personnel were among six persons killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said the Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons.

Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri area of Baramulla district while a woman was killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector of Uri.

The officials said several persons were injured in the Pakistani aggression.

They said apart from various places in Uri, the ceasefire violations were reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.